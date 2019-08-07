Woman among three held in relation to seizure of .357 Magnum

The St James police have taken three persons, including a woman, into custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Catherine Hall in the parish on Tuesday, August 6.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., a team of officers was conducting operations in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm – a Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum revolver – along with four .38 rounds of ammunition, were found.

The three occupants of the premises were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations.