US national allegedly held with cocaine at Sangster airport

The narcotics police arrested an American national at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act on Saturday, August 17.

He is 39-year-old Marcesa Lewis of Texas in the United States of America (USA).

Reports are that Lewis checked in to board a flight to Houston, Texas, and during security screening, a white substance resembling cocaine was found concealed in a wooden carving inside his luggage.

The weight of the drug is approximately one pound.

It has an estimated street value of Ja$750,000.

Lewis was subsequently charged with the following offences:

1. Possession of cocaine

2. Dealing in cocaine

3. Attempting to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, August 23.