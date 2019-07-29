Two women shot dead at Eltham home

Two women were shot and killed in Eltham Park, St Catherine on Sunday night.

The Corporate Communication Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed the double murder. The women have been identified as Winsome Williams, 37, and 22-year-old Daniella Carnegie, a customer service representative.

“Reports are that they were both at home at about 9:30 pm when unknown assailants shot them. The police were alerted and the bodies were discovered,” a representative of the CCU told a news reporter.

The incident follows last week’s discovery of two women with gunshot wounds in Spanish Town, St Catherine.