Two killed in north coast crashes hours apart

The carnage on the roadways of the island’s north coast continued on Tuesday, with two men dying as a result of injuries they sustained in separate crashes in St Ann and Portland.

These fresh motor vehicle crashes came on the heels of a bloody weekend on the roadways in the north coast parish of St Mary, where four persons were killed, including two sisters, in two separate crashes.

In the first incident on Tuesday, a motor truck crashed in Mammee Bay, St Ann, claiming the life of a Kingston labourer.

The deceased man has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Daley of Delacree Park in St Andrew.

Police reports are that about 9:40 a.m., the driver of a Freightliner FL70 motor truck, in which Daley was a passenger, lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a ditch.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, the driver along with Daley were transported to a hospital.

The police said Daley died while being treated.

The condition of the driver was not established, but the police indicated that investigations are ongoing into the crash.

Hours later, a motor vehicle collision claimed the life of a man on St George’s Street in Buff Bay, Portland.

The deceased has been identified as Delroy Creary of Buff Bay.

Police reports are that about 2:45 p.m., Creary was riding a bicycle along the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota Fielder motorcar which was being driven in the opposite direction.

He sustained multiple injuries and was taken hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcar was warned for prosecution, the police reported.

On Sunday, May 5, the nation was left stunned by news that three persons who were travelling on a motorcycle were killed after the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit into a concrete wall, in Oracabessa, St Mary.

The deceased were identified as 36-year-old Rudolph Henry; 22-year-old Nicoda Bryan; and her sister, 16-year-old Simone Bryan, all of Hamilton Mountain, St Mary.

It is understood that one of the sisters was not feeling well and asked her sibling to accompany her to the hospital. They then asked Henry to transport them to the Port Maria Hospital on his motorcycle.

However, at about 3:00 a.m., according to the police, tragedy struck on their return journey.

Henry lost control of the motorcycle with the two sisters as pillions and crashed into a concrete wall.

The three received multiple injuries and were taken to hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

On Saturday, 49-year-old Earl Mesquito of Mile End, St Ann, was added to the road death figure for 2019 when he died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash along the Tower Isle main road, also in St Mary.

Reports are that at about 6:10 p.m., Mesquito was driving his Eagle motorcycle with a pillion on board, when he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed.

The pillion had jumped from the motorcycle upon realising that the bike was about to crash.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Mesquito was found with multiple injuries lying in bushes.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man who had jumped from the motorcycle was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The police have made several appeals to motorists to obey the road code and drive safely.

Meanwhile, over 150 persons have died in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year, with motorcyclists accounting for the highest percentage among the road fatality groups.

The police are urging motorcyclists to wear the appropriate gear, including safety helmets.