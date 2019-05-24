Two killed at gambling shop

At least two persons were killed on Wednesday night at a gambling shop in River Heights, Tavern, St Andrew, as gunmen sprayed the area with bullets.

The deceased have been identified as 52-year-old Lewis ‘Basil’ McDonald and Javid Wint.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 9 p.m., six persons were at the gambling shop when gunmen fired at the group. Both McDonald and Wint were pronounced dead, while the others had to be hospitalised. The Half-Way Tree police are investigating.

McDonald’s sister was still in a daze as she spoke about her brother.

The woman said that she spoke with her brother approximately 10 minutes before his demise.

She added that Basil was supposed to begin working on a new construction project with their cousin who was also injured in the attack. The news team also spoke with several other residents who are speculating that Wednesday’s shooting may have been a reprisal for a man who was recently killed in Kintyre, a community just a short distance away from where the incident took place