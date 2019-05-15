Two injured after Text Lane gun attack

Two people are nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident along Text Lane in downtown Kingston on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that about 1 pm, gunmen went to the area and opened fire on a group of people before making their escape.

Two people – a man and a woman – suffered gunshot wounds in the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

It was the second gun attack in the area within the last 24 hours. Gunmen pounced upon a group of people there bout 10:00 pm on Monday, but no one was hurt in that incident.

The police have since increased their presence in the area.