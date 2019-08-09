Trelawny man shot dead on his verandah

The Trelawny police are following several leads into the murder of a man who was shot and killed by yet unknown assailants in a gun attack at his home in the parish on Tuesday night.

A construction worker was also shot and injured during the attack.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Cordelia Clarke of Braco, Trelawny.

The police reported that Clarke was sitting on his verandah while talking to a man sitting in a parked car, when they came under gunfire from unknown gunmen who pounced upon them.

The two men were shot and injured, and later taken to hospital, where Clarke was pronounced dead.