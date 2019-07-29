Toddler recovers from two days in house with decomposing bodies

A toddler who was stuck in a house with the decomposing bodies of its mother and another female for almost two days has reportedly recovered well from the frightening ordeal.

The toddler was unattended and not fed for more than 36 hours before neighbours came by after detecting a foul smell coming from the house.

“There was a court date earlier this (last) week and a member of the family stepped forward to take the baby. I have no information on the father of the child or the status of the investigation by the police,” Rochelle Dixon of the Child Development Agency (CDA) told Loop News reporter Claude Mills.

On Sunday, July 21, the bodies of the two women were discovered, reportedly with gunshot wounds, in Lauriston, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

One of the deceased women has been identified as 28-year-old Alexine Rodney, otherwise called ‘Sasha’, while the other female is known only as ‘Aleeyah’.

The police said they were summoned to the area after residents smelled a foul odour coming from the premises.

The two bodies were found when law enforcers entered the house.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue, where post-mortem examinations are to be conducted.

Police investigations are ongoing into the gory incident.