TIME COME: Holness points to ‘this week’ timeline for his declaration

Under increasing pressure to make his integrity filing public, as is required by law, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has indicated that he could do so before the end of the week if the Integrity Commission does not release the information before him.

Holness, who was speaking at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday following the launch of the Government’s Electronic Business Registration Portal, said he is hopeful that the commission will publish his filing this week.

However, he said with the new procedures in place, there is a process that must be followed.

“As it relates to me, the prime minister of the country, that process has to be followed to the ‘T’,” Holness said.

He advised that the commissioners have explained to him that they are going through a routine.

“With my specific Integrity Commission report, mine went in a little bit late…” Holness conceded.

“(But) that process, I believe, should be completed very soon, and I’m hoping that before the week is out, there should be the release. I am eager to have it released as well too, if not, I will possibly have to do it myself,” he indicated.

Holness then raised another matter relative to the same subject.

With Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, threatening to go to court to compel the commission to make the prime minister’s statutory declaration public, Holness questioned what would be accomplished by such an action.

“I don’t know what the basis of that would be,” he remarked.

The prime minister said he has noticed that there have been a “lot of attacks on the Integrity Commission” over recent times.

“I think the public should bear in mind that the commission is a new commission.

“It is integrating several legacy agencies; it takes time for them to get their institutions together, so I think a little patience should be exercised,” he said.

Questions have been raised in the public domain over the possible reasons why Holness’ declaration has so far not been made public.

The commission is required to gazette the summary report of the statutory declarations of both the prime minister and the Opposition leader. This was done in relation to Phillips, and made public nearly three weeks ago. Based on his declaration, Phillips and his family had assets and income in the region of $185 million for the reporting period in 2018.

“The prime minister’s failure to adhere to the law is a signal to the public that laws can be ignored with impunity if one holds high political office. I will not condone that,” Phillips said in a statement on Wednesday.

He warned that if there is no statement from the commission by the end of the week, he will instruct his lawyers to seek an order in the Supreme Court to compel it to immediately take action to fulfill its statutory obligation.