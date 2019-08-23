Three shot, two fatally, by marauding gunmen in May Pen; Henry livid

Central Clarendon Member of Parliament (MP), Mike Henry, has slammed the relentless bloodletting in the parish capital, May Pen, where three persons were shot – two fatally – on Sevens Road in the town in broad daylight on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Stephan Sharpe and 25-year-old Molano March, both of May Pen addresses.

A child who was also shot in the gun attack remains hospitalised in stable condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime after 1pm, a group of persons, including Sharpe, March and the child, was at a house on Sevens Road when a car pulled up.

Armed men got out of the vehicle and opened fire at the persons at the premises.

Sharpe and March attempted to escape, but were chased and each shot multiple times.

The hoodlums then fled the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, the three injured persons were taken to hospital, where the men were pronounced dead and the child was admitted for treatment.

Detectives from the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating the incident.

Responding to the development, Henry said it is now more than clear that some special security arrangements need to be put in place for the town of May Pen and the wider parish of Clarendon, “where murders have unfortunately become a common feature of life”.

He said the situation has definitely reached a point where “a fulsome remedy needs to be applied to the now more than evident problem in our midst”.

Henry has for some time been calling for the extension of significantly enhanced security measures to May Pen and the wider parish of Clarendon, where security has been boosted over recent times with increased military presence. But there hasn’t been any formal security declaration or formation like a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) or a state of emergency (SOE).

The latest double murder in May Pen came only four days after another double homicide in the parish, at Chapelton to the north on Sunday. In that incident, Chevon Josephs and Marlon Smith, alias ‘Short Man’, were gunned down by unknown assailants, also in broad daylight.

Reports were that at about 12pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the town and summoned the police.

On their arrival, law enforcers found the two men suffering from bullet wounds. They were later pronounced dead at hospital.