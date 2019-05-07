Three shot, one dead, in Maxfield Avenue attack



Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., a group of men was on Gordon Lane working on motorcycles, when armed men invaded the area and opened fire.

The incident took place a few hundred metres from where a joint police/military post has been in place for some time since a number of deadly mass shootings in the area over recent months.

A female resident said she was in her house when she heard the loud explosions.

“Mi in a mi bed a watch TV and all of a sudden mi just hear pure shot. A more than 10 shot fire,” said the woman.

The police were called to the area and three person were found suffering gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead .