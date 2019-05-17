Teenager shot dead at home in Trelawny

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in Trelawny are probing the killing of a teenager who was shot by unknown assailants at his home in the parish on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Haughton, otherwise called ‘Bada Bada’, of Hyde district, Clark’s Town, Trelawny.

Reports are that the police were called after the teen’s father went home and found him suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing.

The Trelawny police and other stakeholders staged a peace march in Clark’s Town last month in the wake of an upsurge of violence in that rural community.