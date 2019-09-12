Teenage crash victim ‘found with gun while being treated at hospital’

A teenager who was reportedly found with an illegal firearm in his waistband while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Westmoreland in August, has been charged for two gun-related offences.

Reports are that the teen, whose-name is being withheld because of his age, was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital for treatment following a motor vehicle crash in the parish.

Allegations are that a member of the medical staff at the hospital discovered the firearm while the patient was being treated.

The gun, a single-action Browning 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, was taken from the teenager.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the firearm, was handed over to them.

The teen has since been charged with the offences of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is to be announced shortly, the police said.