Sweet Independence relief: Missing 12-y-o girl found

A family in Old Harbour, St Catherine, which was left desperately searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing for several days, was on Tuesday given new reason to celebrate Independence Day, as according to the police, they were reunited with their loved one.

The child who was reported missing is 12-year-old Rhianna Clarke of Red Ground district.

According to police, she had been missing since Monday, July 15.

Reports from the Old Harbour police were that about 8:00 p.m., Rhianna was last seen at home.

The development triggered a community-wide search from desperate family members and the police.

No details of the reunification were provided by the police.