Suspected serial sex offender booked for abduction and rape

A Westmoreland man who is suspected of having been involved in several instances of sexual crimes in the parish has been charged with abduction and rape following intense investigations by detectives from the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).

The accused is Romando Kerr, 29, an upholsterer of Smithfield, Westmoreland. He is scheduled to appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, August 20.

He was arrested on reasonable suspicion of abduction and rape in Westmoreland, which is currently under a state of public emergency.

Investigations contended that Kerr was a serious threat to the security of women and young girls within Smithfield and other communities in the parish. He was held under the SOE Regulations on July 23, 2019.

Kerr was brought before the court, where investigators presented the status of their probe to the presiding judge, including an identification parade which was then scheduled to be held.

The parade was held on Friday, August 16, and Kerr was pointed out.

He was then charged with abduction and rape.