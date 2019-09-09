Sunday afternoon death by misadventure for St Catherine boy

A teenager died from a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon, September 8.

Fifteen-year-old Jahnoy Dacres of Bamboo Ridge, Glengoffe in St Catherine died after being struck by lightning in his community in a case that the police have classified as death by misadventure.

Reports from the Glengoffe police are that about 12.30pm, Jahnoy was picking guineps during a thunderstorm, when the incident occurred.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected by investigators.