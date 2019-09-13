Senior policeman among three cops arrested for alleged corruption

The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) arrested three members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) between Sunday, September 8 and Thursday, September 12 for alleged breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

In the first incident, two constables assigned the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) were arrested on Sunday, September 8.

It is alleged that the constables solicited $6,000 from a motorist who committed a road traffic violation. The money was paid over and a complaint was subsequently made to IPROB.

A file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a ruling on the matter.

In the second incident, a complainant visited the office of the IPROB and reported that an inspector of police allegedly disseminated information of a private nature concerning him.

It is further alleged that the inspector approached the now complainant and solicited $300,000 to have the situation ‘rectified’.

A report was made to the IPROB and a sting operation was set up, during which $60,000 was allegedly handed over to the policeman, who was subsequently arrested.

Following the developments, the IPROB has appealed to members of the public to help the inspectorate to uphold the rule of law by reporting police officers who operate in contravention of the law.