Senior cop charged with double murder

A police inspector was on Tuesday charged by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) with two counts of murder following an investigation by The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The policeman, identified as Howard Wilks, was charged in relation to the shooting deaths of Shemar Whitely and Denzil Hutchinson on October 13, 2010.

Both men were killed during an operation in the Kingston 10 area.

Inspector Wilks was taken before the Corporate Area Parish Court, where he was granted bail in the sum of $1 million with sureties, and is to report to a police station four times per week.

The matter was adjourned for mention again on October 7, 2019.