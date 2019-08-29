Senior citizen dies from second gun attack in three years

For the second time in around three years, an elderly man in Trelawny has been mysteriously attacked and shot, this time fatally.

Police investigators are now busy trying to establish if there is any connection between the two shootings. So far, no link has been found, but the probe continues.

On Tuesday night of this week, the elderly man was gunned down by unknown assailants while on his way home in the Bounty Hall area of the parish.

He has been identified as 71-year-old painter, Lawrence Kelly, of Bounty Hall district.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., Kelly was walking along the roadway towards his home, when gunshots were heard.

The police were called and upon their arrival, the painter was seen lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, suffering from gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators revealed that about three years ago, Kelly relocated to Bounty Hall after being shot and injured in a nearby community in the parish where he lived before.