Search on for missing Kingston woman

The police and concerned relatives of a missing Kingston woman have launched an appeal for help in locating her.

Debbie Ann Scott Lee, a 47-year-old nurse of a Franklyn Avenue, Kingston 16 address, has been missing since Monday, August 26.

She is of dark complexion, medium built, and is about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town police are that Scott Lee was last seen at home about 3pm, wearing a pink-and-white floral dress.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Debbie Ann Scott Lee is being asked to contact the Franklyn Town police at 876-928-9656, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.