Robbery and gunfire in Half-Way Tree
The police are searching for criminals who attacked a wheelchair-bound man and stole a large sum of money from him in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew on Thursday.
Reports are that about 1:00 p.m., the man, said to be a district constable, went to a major financial institution in the commercial hub to conduct business.
The man reportedly left the financial institution sometime after with a large sum of money.
Information reaching Loop News is that as soon as he exited the institution, he was approached by a man who attacked him and snatched a bag that he was carrying with money.
Reports are that the man who was robbed then pulled a firearm and fired at the fleeing culprit.
The shooting sent people in the busy area running for cover.
The Half-Way Tree police have since launched a search for the attacker(s).