‘Red river’ in St Mary possibly a result of algal bloom – NEPA

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says an algal bloom known as ‘red tide’ may be behind the ‘reddish-pink’ discolouration of the Outram River that runs through Port Maria in St Mary.

The environmental agency is currently conducting a probe of the development which wasreported by Loop News over the weekend.

In a news release on Monday, NEPA said a joint site visit was conducted by a team from the agency, the St Mary Municipal Corporation and the St Mary Health Department on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The team reportedly investigated the possible sources of the discolouration and completed ‘ground thruthing’ activities along the corridors of the river aimed at identifying possible anthropogenic (man-made) influences on the river.

Richard Nelson, Senior Manager, Environmental Management, NEPA explained that, “during the investigation it was noted that the mouth of the river was blocked off from the sea and that there was very little flow of water in the upper sections of the river’.Outram River In St Mary Turns Red

