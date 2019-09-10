Rainy days

For a third-consecutive day heavy rain pelted sections of Kingston and St Andrew yesterday, resulting in flooding and damage to some roads. The Meteorological Service of Jamaica had forecast showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

The heavy rain makes the travel home difficult for these students on Emerson Ave, New Haven, yesterday. The occupants of a house on Duhaney Terrace in New Haven had a few nervous moments yesterday as flood waters came close to gushing in. Workmen try to repair a section of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew that collapsed yesterday ahead of the heavy rain.