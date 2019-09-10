Proven staff makes donation to Jamaica National Children’s Home

With approximately 44 children left displaced recently and school back in session, Proven Wealth Limited partnered with the United Way of Jamaica to assist with the restoration of Jamaica National Children’s Home.

Proven Wealth was amongst the first to respond to the plea to partner with United Way and donated $250,000.00 to the fund aimed at assisting with restoration efforts following the recent devastation caused by a fire on August 9, which destroyed sections of the Jamaica National Children’s Home.

The Proven Wealth Team members felt compelled to extend their own support and along with United Way of Jamaica journeyed to the Jamaica National Children’s Home last Friday to donate well-needed items supplied by Proven employees.

These include stationery, water, food, clothing, toys and other personal care items and personal cash pledges to be contributed.

“Nothing warms our hearts more than giving back to the surrounding communities. Our team members were moved by this devastating event, and while the children suffered a tremendous setback, we hope our donation today will help to replace some of what was lost and provide a sense of hope,” said Jhenelle Lawrence, Client Experience Manager at Proven Wealth Limited.

United Way of Jamaica Chairman, Dr Marcia Forbes expressed gratitude to members of the Proven Wealth team on behalf of the National Children’s home for the numerous items received.