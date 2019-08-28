Probe into cause of landing gear failure on JDF plane at NMIA

Local authorities say they are still investigating what caused a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) training aircraft to develop mechanical problems near the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston, resulting in the plane being landed without the use of its landing gear.

The gear is said to have failed to work on approaching the airport last Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident, but the development caused activities on the runway of the airport to be suspended for over an hour, Loop News was informed.

The incident was confirmed by Alfred McDonald, Acting President of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

“Based on the reports, the aircraft landed, but after doing so, a problem was observed with the landing gear,” McDonald told Loop News in a telephone interview.

He said no one was injured as a result of the development, but indicated that it did force the authorities to suspend a number of flights or divert them to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Last November, a JDF helicopter on a solo training mission crash landed in a field in Portmore, St Catherine, resulting in injury to the pilot and extensive damage to the aircraft.