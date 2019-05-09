Portmore teacher shot dead in home invasion on Teachers’ Day

A member of the teaching profession was shot and killed and a teenager injured by gunmen who carried out an early morning attack in a section of Portmore, St Catherine on Wednesday.

In a tragic twist, Wednesday is Teachers’ Day 2019.

Reports are that about 3:15 a.m., the teacher, identified as Clevon Marsh, 35, was at home in Bridgeport with relatives when criminals invaded the premises and shot him several times.

A male teenager who was at the dwelling was also shot and injured.

The police were called and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Marsh was pronounced dead.

The killing has left the community in shock, especially as the murder took place as the nation celebrated Teachers’ Day.

Investigators from the St Catherine South Police Division are investigating the incident.