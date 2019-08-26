Politician freed of gun-related charges

Five years after being slapped with gun-related offences, former councillor of the Boscobel Division in St Mary, Fitzroy Wilson, was freed of all the charges in the High Court last week.

Wilson was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and assault at common-law following a ruling from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2014.

At the end of his trial, the politician was freed when the trial judge, after reviewing the evidence, ruled that conflicting statements from the male complainant could not be relied upon.

Wilson was represented at the trial by attorney Oswest Senior Smith.

It was alleged that in March of 2013, Wilson got into an altercation with a man at a car wash in St Mary, during which he allegedly pulled his licensed firearm, pointed it at the man and threatened to shoot him.

The matter was reported to the police, and following an investigation, a file was submitted to the DPP for a ruling on the matter.

On August 13, 2014, it was ruled that Wilson be charges illegal possession of a firearm and assault at common-law.

Wilson, a People’s National Party (PNP) candidate, defeated the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Michael Belnavis with 2,085 votes to win the Boscobel division in the 2012 Local Government Elections.

However, Wilson was defeated in the 2016 local elections by the JLP’s Leroy Sewell, who polled 1,814 votes to claim the Boscobel division.

Wilson received 1,611 votes or 46.4 per cent of the total number of votes.