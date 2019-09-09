POLICE ADVISORY: Section of Spanish Town Road collapses

The police are advising the public that a section of Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the Tools Hardware near Three Miles in St Andrew has collapsed.

As a result, only one lane is being used for traffic.

Motorists are being advised to follow the instruction of the police on the ground and use alternative routes where possible.

The Three Miles area, including that section of Spanish Town Road, has been under major reconstruction for some time, and was affected by heavy rainfall over the weekend.