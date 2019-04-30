PM Declares States Of Public Emergency In Westmoreland, Hanover And St James

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced states of public emergency for the parishes of Hanover, Westmoreland and St James amid increasing murders.

Holness made the declaration a short while ago during a press conference at Jamaica House.

“We must save lives,” said police commissioner Major General Antony Anderson in explaining why the police recommended the security measure.

In January, a year-long state of public emergency expired in St James.

Only last week, Montego Bay mayor Homer Davis called for another saying people were living in fear with murders up by almost 50 per cent over the similar period last year.

More details soon.