Pillion rider dead, biker seriously injured in St James crash

A pillion rider died after sustaining multiple injuries in a traffic accident in St James on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Adrian Blake of Jenkins Corner, Barrett Town, St James.

The Constabulary Communication Network reported that, about 6.35 pm, the driver of a motorcycle lost control of the bike before it slammed into a Ford truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision threw pillion rider Blake and the driver from the motorcycle.

They were both taken to hospital where Blake was pronounced dead and the motorcyclist admitted in an unconscious state.

It is not clear if they were wearing helmets.

The Barrett Town police are investigating.