Over $13m cocaine seized at container terminal in Kgn; four arrested

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), supported by the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET), seized cocaine with a street value of over $13 million during an operation on Sunday.

Some 10.2 kilograms of cocaine was found on a vessel at a container terminal in Kingston.

Reports are that about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, a vessel arrived at the container terminal from Columbia with cargo.

While containers were being off-loaded from the vessel by stevedores, eight packages of cocaine were allegedly found in the possession of one of the stevedores by members of the work team.

The police and CET were contacted, and a search of the vessel revealed an additional 10 packages of cocaine concealed under the spare anchor on the bow.

Four stevedores were taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld, pending further investigations.

The police said the drug has an estimated street value of Ja$13.3 million.