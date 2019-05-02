Ounce Of Prevention’s Dr Tony Vendryes Has Died

He was 72. For more than a quarter of a century, Vendryes promoted prevention as the key to health and wellness especially through his Gleaner column ‘An Ounce of Prevention’. He was also an author and the host of the health and wellness programme on Power 106FM. Vendryes died at his sister’s home in Kingston last night. He had been ailing for some time. Vendryes was admitted to hospital in Miami in October 2018, where he spent 12 weeks. Soon after his release and return to Jamaica, he was re-admitted to hospital in Kingston where he underwent two separate operations. Close friends to his family say he was again admitted last week. His wife Dorothy is reportedly devastated by his death. The two have been together for more than 50 years