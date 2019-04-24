ONE THIRD! Bikers continue to live and die dangerously, says the RSU

Eight people were killed in motor vehicle crashes over the Easter holidays, pushing to 139, the number of people killed on the nation’s roads since the start of the year.

Of that number, 42, or almost one-third of the fatalities, were noticeably motorcyclists.

That’s according to the latest statistics released on Tuesday by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport.

With the increasing number of motorcyclists being killed on the nation’s streets over the past four years and since the start of 2019, the RSU has been relentless in its appeal to this vulnerable group of road users to exercise more caution on the road.

The 42 motorcyclists killed since January have collectively accounted for 30 per cent of all road fatalities, and the RSU is again urging motorcyclists traversing on the nation’s roads to wear their helmets and other protective gear to guard against major injuries and possible fatalities in the event of crashes. Pillion riders are also being encouraged to wear the approved helmets to prevent serious injury or death.

Of the 139 people killed since the start of the year, 31 were pedestrians, 10 were pedal cyclists, 42 were motorcyclists, two were pillion riders, three were passengers of public passenger vehicles, 21 were private motor vehicle passengers, three were passengers of commercial motor vehicles, one was the driver of a public passenger vehicle, 24 were drivers of private motor vehicles, and the remaining two were drivers of commercial motor vehicles.