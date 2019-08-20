Ocho Rios police bag .357 Magnum revolver in the town

The Ocho Rios police in St Ann arrested a man for breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a gun on James Avenue in the resort town on Friday, August 16.

Reports are that about 12:50 p.m., officers were on patrol duties in the area when two men were observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The men were accosted and searched, and a brown paper bag was reportedly taken from one of them.

The bag contained a .357 Magnum revolver, one of the more powerful handguns in existence.

One of the men was subsequently arrested by the police.

His identity is being withheld, pending further investigations by the police.