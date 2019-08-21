Nurse stabbed to death in Manchester robbery attempt

A practical nurse has succumbed to stab wounds she received during an alleged robbery attempt in Manchester over the weekend.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Audrey Brown of a Bronte, Christiana address in the parish.

Police report that on Saturday about 11:30 am, the nurse was heading to work in Christiana when she was accosted by knife-wielding men.

The men reportedly demanded that the nurse hand over her valuables, but she refused and was subsequently stabbed several times. The hoodlums then escaped from the area.

Police have since held on to one suspect and are in search of a second man

Superintendent Chris Brown, the officer in charge of Area 3, which covers the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth, has expressed gratitude to stakeholders in and around the parish who he said were able to gather information that led to the arrest of the first suspect.

The man remains in custody and is being questioned, according to Brown.

“As we continue our search we are calling on members of the public to assist the police as they continue to search for those responsible for the attack,” he said.