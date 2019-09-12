Music producer Byron Murray dies

Well-known music industry manager, producer and distributor Byron Murray is dead.

Murray was the founder of In The Streetz Records.

“This morning I was informed by a former colleague who also worked at In The Streetz Records that he died yesterday. So I called his home and one of his sisters confirmed that it was true. I am very sad because I’ve lost a good friend and mentor,” industry insider and publicist Ralston Barrett stated.

“Byron Murray to me is one of the unsung heroes in the music business. He has done a lot in the business. He has piloted the success and rise of so man artistes and producers. I’ll never forget what he has done for me. He was the first person to hire me as a publicist. Over the years we kept in touch. Even after I stopped working for him, he would visit me while I was still living in Negril and we would have lunch together a few times each year,” Barrett said.

Dancehall star Mr Vegas, who was managed by Byron Murray, during the heyday of In The Streetz, expressed sadness at Murray’s passing.

“Walk in Peace Byron Murray. You taught me so much! You were a brother and a great, honest manager. None compares to you. Ase Ase Ase,” Vegas wrote on his Facebook page.

Murray produced the Bollywood rhythm which featured ‘Red Red’ by Beenie Man and Robyn, and Capleton’s ‘Lock Up’. He also produced a track on Fantan Mojah’s ‘Stronger’ album and songs on Mr Vegas’ ‘The Hits’ (2008) and ‘Hot It Up’ (2007) albums.