Murder in Grants Pen threatens sustained peace in the community.

The peace that has reigned in the once volatile community of Grants Pen in St Andrew is being threatened following the murder of a man at Grants Pen Avenue in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Clinton Morrison also called ‘Bony Neck’.

Police reported that Morrison was seen running away from his home after several explosions were heard at about 3:00 a.m. He collapsed by the roadside and was taken to hospital, where he died hours later.

The community of Grants Pen has been relatively peaceful for almost a decade after years of bloodletting between rival factions there.

But since the construction of the modern and model Grants Pen Police Station there, and a sustained community policing initiative in the area, murders have been few and far between.

The St Andrew North police, in whose division the community falls, have vowed to keep a tight lid on the situation to ward off any possible reprisal for Morrison’s murder.