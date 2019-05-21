Mother charged with pornography in relation to her 5-y-o son

The police have slapped a 27-year-old mother with cruelty to a child, production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography charges after a concerned citizen made a report to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) about how the mother was treating her five-year-old son.

The accused woman has been identified as Refallia Roberts of a Kingston 11 address.

The police said the investigation into the child’s circumstances was launched on Wednesday, May 15, after CISOCA received the report.

The mother was later implicated by the investigation, and was subsequently arrested and charged.

She is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, June 14.

Detectives assigned to CISOCA, in revealing the charges, also outlined that reports that have been circulating that the child had gone missing, are not true.

The police said the child remains under the care of the state, and is said to be in good health.

“The police are appealing to citizens to desist from circulating false information (that the child was missing) and be responsible in their posting. Also, the public is being reminded that it is an offence to produce, circulate or partake in child pornography,” the police said in a release.