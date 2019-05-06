More bad news among bikers in St Mary; four dead within 24 hours

Despite appeals from the police for motorists to obey the road code and drive safely, four persons were killed while travelling on motorbikes in two separate crashes in St Mary within less than 24 hours.

In the latest incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, three persons who were travelling on a motorcycle were killed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ended up hitting a concrete wall.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Rudolph Henry; 22-year-old Nicoda Bryan and her sister, 16-year-old Simone Bryan, all of a Hamilton Mountain, St Mary address.

The police reported that about 3:00 a.m., the females were pillions on a motorcycle that was being driven by Henry along the Oracabessa main road in St Mary, when he reportedly lost control of the cycle, and ended up crashing into a concrete wall.

The three received multiple injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

On Saturday, 49-year-old Earl Mesquito of Mile End, St Ann, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash along the Tower Isle main road in St Mary.

Reports are that at about 6:10 p.m., Mesquito was driving his Eagle motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The police were alerted and on arrival, Mesquito was found with multiple injuries lying in bushes.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Up to Saturday, over 150 persons had died in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year, with motorcyclists accounting for the highest percentage of the fatalities among road users.

The police are again urging motorcyclists to wear the appropriate gear, including safety helmets.