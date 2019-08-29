Missing nurse returns home safely

Family members of a woman who went missing in Franklyn Town, St Andrew on Monday are singing praises at the result of the combined efforts of themselves and the police after the search to locate the 47-year-old nurse ended positively.

The authorities reported that the woman – Debbie Ann Scott Lee – went missing on Monday, August 26, triggering the search by residents and the police. This ended on Wednesday, when the police indicated that she had returned home.

She was said to be in good health.

No details were provided as to where the nurse was during the period of absence from home.

Police sources have, however, thanked members of the public who assisted in the search.