Missing kids found 100 miles from home

A St Catherine family is now relieved after two missing children were found more than 130 miles away from their home.

The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, were last seen at their home in Guys Hill, St Catherine, about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The disappearance of the children prompted the police to issue a ‘High Alert’.

According to an officer from the Guys Hill Police Station, the children’s father, who lives in Westmoreland, made contact with relatives, informing them that the children were in his care.

The children reportedly made their way to Westmoreland via public transportation.