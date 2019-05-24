Mechanic charged with barber’s murder at wake, granted bail

A mechanic who was charged in connection with the shooting death of another man at a wake in Yallahs, St Thomas last month, was offered bail when he appeared in court there last week.

The accused, 32-year-old Desmond Williams of Yallahs, was charged with the murder of 24-year-old barber, Feron Bailey, of Knightsville district, St Thomas.

Williams was granted $500,000 bail and ordered to return to court on June 25, when the case is again to be mentioned.

Allegations are that on Saturday, April 6, at about 4:30 a.m., the men were at a wake in Yallahs when an argument developed between them.

It is further alleged that Williams left the wake and later returned with a group of armed men.

The men, including Williams, then allegedly opened fire, hitting Bailey multiple times before making their escape from the scene on foot.

The police were alerted and Bailey was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following a probe, Williams was apprehended days later in St Andrew, and handed over to the St Thomas police.