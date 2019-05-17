Masked gunmen rob $4m from financial institution in Mandeville

Police investigators were up to late Thursday night still searching for a group of masked gunmen who held up and robbed staff members at a Manchester outlet of a major financial institution of approximately $4 million during a brazen midday robbery in the parish on Wednesday.

Reports are that at least two men wearing masks went to the establishment on Caledonia Road in the parish capital, Mandeville, and held the staff members at gunpoint.

After gaining access to the money, the men made their escape with the large sum of cash.

Police sources told Loop News that approximately $4 million was stolen.

Reports are that the men made their escape in a waiting grey Honda Stream motorcar.

Detectives from the Mandeville Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are probing the matter.