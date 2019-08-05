Man taken into custody after gun seizure in Manchester

A man was taken into police custody following the seizure of a .38 revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition at a premises on Green Street in Knockpatrick, Manchester on Sunday, August 4.

Reports from the Newport police are that about 6:45 a.m., police officers were on operation, during which a house was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

However, his identity is being withheld, pending further investigations.