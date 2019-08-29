Man on daily-dose medications gone missing for a week

Fifty-five-year-old Louis Mitchell of Sommer Lane, Port Antonio has been missing since Wednesday, August 21.

He is of brown complexion, slim built, and is about 175 centimetres (five feet nine inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Antonio police are that about 11pm on August 21, Mitchell was last seen at home and has not been heard from since then.

He was dressed in a white t-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of slippers.

He is presently on medications that need to be administered daily.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Louis Mitchell is being asked to contact the Port Antonio police at 876-755-1597, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.