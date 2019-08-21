Man killed by unknown assailant(s) in St Ann

A motive is yet to be established by the St Ann police in relation to the murder of a 40-year-old man in the Hampton area on the parish on Monday night.

The deceased man has been identified as Cleveland Bruce.

Reports are that sometime after 6:00 p.m., residents heard what appeared to be gunshots coming from a section of the community, and alerted the police.

Upon their arrival, law enforcers found Bruce suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police are probing the fatal gun attack.