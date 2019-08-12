Man held, two guns including MAC-11 seized by cops in St Catherine

One man was arrested and two firearms, including a Mac 11 submachine gun, seized as police carried out two operations in sections of St Catherine on Friday.

In the first operation, a team of police officers went to Quarry Hill, Spanish Town at about 3:40 p.m., during a search of the area one Mac 11 sub-machine gun with a magazine containing two .380 cartridges was found in bushes near to a pig pen.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

A few hours later another operation was carried over in Portmore and one man was held and charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Track Road in Gregory Park, St. Catherine.

Police said the man identified as Conroy Tulloch otherwise called ‘Trainer’, is a 32-year-old resident of Track Road in the parish.

He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., Tulloch was accosted and searched, one Hi-Point 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his waistband. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date will be announced soon.