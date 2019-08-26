Man held after car intercepted with stolen goat meat

The St Thomas police are to question the suspected driver of a motorcar which was intercepted on Friday with what appeared to be stolen goat meat.

The police have also launched a manhunt for three other men who they said were travelling in the car, but escaped before they could be arrested.

Initial reports are that sometime after 7:00 a.m., a grey Toyota Isis motorcar with four men on board, was signalled to stop by the police who were conducting a spot check on the Albion Main Road in St Thomas.

The driver disobeyed the police signal and the law enforcers gave chase.

The Toyota Isis, however, did not reach far before it crashed into an embankment.

The four men escaped from the vehicle before the police arrived at the scene of the crash.

A search of the motorcar by the police revealed two bags with goat meat.

Further reports indicate that later that day, a man who was reporting to the police on a condition of his bail, was taken into custody. He is believed to have been the driver of the Toyota Isis motorcar, who had earlier been used to flee from the police on the Albion Main Road in St Thomas.