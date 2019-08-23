Man dies from tyre explosion in St Andrew

A 38-year-old man died from injuries he sustained when a tyre exploded at a garage where he was working on Tom Cringle Avenue in Ferry, St Andrew on Wednesday.



The deceased has been identified as Geovanni Bailey of Bolivar Avenue, New Haven, St Andrew.



Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that about 2pm, Bailey was about to pick up a 20-inch tyre that was loaded with air, when it exploded.



As a result of the impact, he was reportedly thrown several feet from his original location, and sustained multiple injuries in the process.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigations continue into the incident.