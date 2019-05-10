Man dead as bullets fly in Prospect, St Mary

An unidentified man is dead after gunmen staged an attack in Prospect, St Mary on Wednesday.

The police reported that the attack took place at about 6:00 a.m.

Residents summoned law enforcers after loud explosions were heard in the community. When the lawmen arrived on the scene, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood.

The police in the parish are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify the body.

The victim is believed to be in his early 40s, is of dark complexion, medium built, about five feet 11 inches tall, and was clad in a brown shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The St Mary police are investigating the incident.